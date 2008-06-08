Princes William and Harry take their girls to a charity night ringside

8 JUNE 2008

Prince William and Prince Harry had a night at the boxing on Saturday. The royal brothers were part of a glamorous audience cheering along their favourite fighters at a charity ball in London.



With girlfriends Kate Middleton and Chelsy Davy by their sides, the princes found it hard to contain their excitement - and their nerves - at the third annual Boodles Boxing Ball.



Among the amateur competitors at the fundraising do was their friend, James Meade, who had been titled "The Badger" for the night. Each of the fighters had trained specially for the event.



After the boxing, the 800 guests – who included Sir Richard Branson's daughter, Holly – had a very special piece of entertainment. Wannabe pop star Bianca Nicolas, who suffers from cystic fibrosis, saw her dream come true as she performed in front of the glitzy crowd.



With an auction featuring prizes such as a luxury Kenyan safari for eight and a chance to train with Wimbledon champion Jamie Murray, guests had no problems dipping into their pockets. The fun night raised more than £100,000 for children's charity Starlight.



"It was a great event and we were delighted to beat the amount raise last time," said co-organiser Charlie Gilkes. "Fortunately there were no knock-outs and all the fighters walked away at the end."