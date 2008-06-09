Nestled in the arms of mum Princess Alexia and surrounded by her dad Carlos Morales and her brother and sisters, seven-month-old Amalia was the focus of attention at her Greek orthodox baptism ceremony at a Lanzarote church

Amelia's proud grandparents, ex-King Constantine and his wife Queen Anna Marie, had flown to the Spanish island for the special day

