Nestled in the arms of mum Princess Alexia and surrounded by her dad Carlos Morales and her brother and sisters, seven-month-old Amalia was the focus of attention at her Greek orthodox baptism ceremony at a Lanzarote church
Amelia's proud grandparents, ex-King Constantine and his wife Queen Anna Marie, had flown to the Spanish island for the special day
Proudly watched by her loving family, Amelia Morales, the seven-month-old daughter of Princess Alexia of Greece and Denmark and her Spanish architect husband Carlos Morales Quintana, was christened on Saturday on the island of Lanzarote.
Among the guests for the occasion were Amelia's grandparents, ex-King Constantine of Greece and his wife Anna Marie, as well as Alexia's younger brother Prince Nikolaus, who attended with his fiancée Tatiana Blatnik.
Helping ensure the orthodox service in Lanzarote's church of Los Remedios de Yaiza was a big family affair was 24-year-old Princess Theodora, the former Greek monarch's youngest daughter, who arrived with Infanta Elena of Spain.
There were three more very special guests at the church, too. Sharing their little sibling's big day were Amelia's sisters, six-year-old Arrietta and Ana Maria, five, as well as her two-year-old brother, Carlos.
Princess Alexia and her champion yachtsman husband married in London in July 1999. They live on the Spanish island in a house Carlos designed specially for his family.