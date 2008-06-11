The news must have come as a bitter blow to Princess Anne's daughter, who failed to compete in the last Olympics for the same reason
"I am very disappointed not to have the opportunity to ride," said Zara after the sad news was announced. "However, with horses these things happen"
Just days after Zara Phillips was pictured preparing for this summer's Olympic Games with her teammates comes the shock news that an injury to her mount means she has been dropped.
The 27-year-old sportswoman was removed after her mount Toytown suffered an injury during training. A reserve, who will be announced shortly, will be selected by the British Equestrian Federation.
While the news must have come as a bitter blow, Princess Anne's daughter - who failed to compete in the last Olympics for the same reason - was stoic about missing the event.
"I am very disappointed not to have the opportunity to ride at the Olympic Games and feel that Toytown deserved his chance to go," she said. "However, with horses these things happen and we have a very strong team."