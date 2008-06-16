The Swedish crown princess (centre) was all tender concern, calmly stepping in to console her newest godchild when she was baptised at the weekend
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
Nine-week-old Eleonore is the fourth child of family-focused Mathilde and Philippe of Belgium
Photo: © Getty Images
Her christening took place at the royals' hunting lodge just outside Brussels
Photo: © Getty Images
16 JUNE 2008
Even with an august sprinkling of royals in attendance, among them Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria, the christening of Princess Eleonore Fabiola Victoria Anne Marie of Belgium still seemed like a simple, joyous family occasion.
Following recent tradition, the youngest of Prince Philippe and Princess Mathilde's four children was baptised at the royal estate of Ciergnon, with most of the Belgian royal family, including the ruling King Albert, present.
During the ceremony, the nine-week-old princess, who wore a long satin cream robe, was tenderly cradled by her godmother Victoria.
The Swedish royal - who recently fuelled engagement talk by stepping out at a public event with her beau of six years - showed an expert touch with the little one, consoling her when she began to cry.
Then again, Victoria has had plenty of practice, with four other godchildren including Norway's future queen Ingrid, Princess Amalia of the Netherlands, and Denmark's little prince Christian.