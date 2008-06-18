Beatrice and Eugenie triumph in the style stakes at Royal Ascot

18 JUNE 2008

The Queen's granddaughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were firmly in the spotlight on the first day of Royal Ascot as they joined fellow royals in donning hats to watch one of the country's premier racing events.



Both draw attention in eye-catching creations by milliner-to-the stars Philip Treacy, with Beatrice matching her monochrome design to a black and white Alexander McQueen ensemble. Eugenie, meanwhile, was cutting it fine according to the new dress code which specifies all skirts should be no more than two inches above the knee, with her cream Collette Dinnigan dress accessorised with an electric blue jacket and titfer in the same shade.



The girls' cousin Zara Phillips also turned to the Irish maestro for her pretty asymmetrical straw number, which, along with her high-waisted black Ralph Lauren skirt and cream blouse drew praise from fashion pundits. And Sophie, Countess of Wessex was equally smart in an eye-catching green creation decorated with a pale rose and feather detailing .



Onlookers cheered as the Windsor family arrived in horse-drawn carriages up the course's straight mile in the traditional manner. Leading the way in the first carriage was the British sovereign - who'd teamed her minimalist vine design outfit with a simple pale peach hat with black edging - and the Duke of Edinburgh.



Following behind were Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, chic in a mint green suit and matching feathered affair.