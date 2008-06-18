With the christening of their youngest child at the weekend, the family of the crown princess and her husband has been the focus of attention recently. And the proud couple were happy to show off their children once again for the official photo shoot
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
Along with rest of Queen Paola and King Albert's grandchildren they featured in a family portrait that will, no doubt, provide plenty of material for their own album
Photo: © Getty Images
18 JUNE 2008
It's no wonder proud grandparents Queen Paola and King Albert of Belgium looked happy at a recent family get-together. Every one of their 12 grandchildren – from the eldest, Amedeo, 22, to tiny nine-week-old Eleonore - was present for a photo session at Laeken Castle.
The snap was an official portrait of the family, but it will surely make its way into the personal album. Royal matriarch Paola seemed to be particularly enjoying her grandmotherly role, chatting attentively to Nicolas, her youngest son Laurent's boy, and dandling Eleonore on her knee.
The little girl's parents, Crown Prince Philippe and his wife Mathilde, also took a starring role in the proceedings. After welcoming a slew of European blue bloods, among them Victoria of Sweden, to their youngest's christening over the weekend, the couple - now parents four times over - were still radiating contentment.