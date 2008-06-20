From July 1 the couple, pictured together for the first time at Frederik of Denmark's 40th birthday festivities earlier this month, will be living just a few hundred metres apart
Photo: © Rex
Daniel is to rent an apartment at Drottningholm (pictured), the royal compound just outside Stockholm where Princess Victoria lives
Photo: © Rex
20 JUNE 2008
Their first appearance together at a high-profile engagement came just a fortnight ago. And now, in a move which further indicates their union is going from strength to strength, Princess Victoria of Sweden and Daniel Westling - her beau of six years - are set to live in close quarters.
The gym-owner entrepreneur, who will move at the start of next month, is to take over a one-bedroom refurbished apartment within the palace of Drottningholm, which is home to his royal love.
Palace representatives have emphasised, however, that the couple will not be live-in partners. The Crown Princess lives in the Sjoflygeln wing, which is a few hundred metres away from Daniel's new apartment in the property's Pagebyggnaden section.