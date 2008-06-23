Two of Europe's most aristocratic clans unite as Duke of Anjou weds

From the attractive bridal couple and a guest list dominated by bluebloods to the magnificent setting of Portugal's 15th-century Evora cathedral, the wedding of the Duke of Anjou and his Portuguese love had all the ingredients of a fairytale union.



And the joy was palpable as Prince Charles-Philippe d'Orleans and Doña Diana Alvares Pereira de Melo, the duchess of Cadaval, left the church in a shower of white petals after being declared man and wife in front of 400 witnesses.



As she arrived to meet her groom, who is a scion of the deposed French royal family, Diana was radiant in a high-necked ivory gown, designed by Carolina Herrera and inspired by styles once worn in the court of Versailles.



Her blonde locks had been swept up in an elegant coiffure and in her hand she carried a posy of white flowers. A diamond tiara and veil completed the 'fairytale princess' look as the bride swept up the aisle attended by five pages and four flower girls.



The newlyweds have plenty in common apart from their aristocratic lineage. Charles-Philippe is seen as a thoroughly modern royal with an interest in humanitarian causes, while his new wife shares his passions having recently accompanied him on charity missions to Serbia and Ethiopia.