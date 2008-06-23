William's sweetheart gets swept up in the excitement of the polo action

Photo: © Rex

Click on photos to enlarge

Kate was watching her boyfriend and his brother Harry competing in a charity match at Gloucester's Beaufort Club, where the royal party later celebrated Wills' 26th with an evening of dancing

Photo: © Getty Images

The attractive brunette was joined by Harry's equally photogenic partner Chelsy on a day filled with lighthearted fun

Photo: © Rex