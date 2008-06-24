The former coach house purchased by the Prince two years ago has been renovated, allowing Charles and Camilla to use it as their base on their current trip to the principality. Later in the year it will be available to rent
Original stone ruins are a feature of the sprawling 192-acre estate
The royal couple are on a five-day visit to Wales
If there's anyone fit to judge whether or not a holiday home is fit for a king, it's the heir to the throne. And that's just what the Prince of Wales is doing this week as, along with the Duchess of Cornwall, he stays at his newly-renovated property in west Wales. The couple are making sure everything is in tip-top condition before it's made available to holidaymakers later in the year.
While on their current five-day trip to Wales, the royal pair have made the 192-acre Llwynywermod estate their base.
And Charles, who was bestowed the title Prince of Wales 50 years ago this week, has made sure the three-bedroom coach house - which he bought for £1.2 million two years ago - reflects its Welsh heritage.
"The idea has been to source textiles, fabrics and furnishing from Wales so there are Welsh antiques and artefacts throughout," reveals an assistant to the Prince.
As well as being rented out to tourists when its royal owners aren't in residence, the property will be used by Charles' various charities.