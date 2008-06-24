The princess gave a boost to Danish standholders by helping show off their products in the British capital
Photo: © Getty Images
Mary may well find an opportunity to drop in on one of her close friends, Caroline Fleming, who has an apartment in London
Photo: © Getty Images
The 'Mary effect' was felt in London as Denmark's charming Australia-born princess arrived for an engagement. Wearing a summery ensemble of a chocolate silk top and matching floral skirt, Prince Frederik's wife made the rounds at a home and gift trade fair, showcasing wares from her adopted homeland.
With her natural warmth and photogenic looks, the royal has a knack for focusing attention on her projects. She's done wonders for the Danish fashion industry, for instance, since she began attending shows and declared an interest in Copenhagen's couture maestros.
Monday's visit was promoting ties between the Scandinavian nation and the UK, which will be celebrated with a Royal Academy of Art exhibition as well.
It will also, no doubt, give Mary a chance to mix royal business with pleasure. The capital is home to one of her closest friends, Caroline Fleming, whose little girl Josephine is her goddaughter.