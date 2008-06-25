The royal couple are already putting the property on the 192-acre Llwynywermod estate to good use by treating it as their base for their annual summer visit to Wales this week

Photo: © Rex

Click on photos for gallery

There are three bedrooms to choose from, but perhaps Charles and Camilla will be waking up in this one which, with its traditional quilt and simple light coloured furnishings, combines Welsh elements with a New England style

Photo: © Rex

Furniture in the cosy living room is upholstered in traditional fabrics sourced locally

Photo: © Rex

One of the property's more ostentatious rooms is this vaulted ceiling hall, with gothic chandelier-style lighting. Traditional Welsh pottery adorns the dresser, while Welsh hangings adorn the walls

Photo: © Rex