Peter and Autumn share South African honeymoon images

25 JUNE 2008

After the Queen's grandson Peter Phillips wed his Canadian love Autumn Kelly royal watchers were keen to know where the couple would be spending their honeymoon. Keen to keep their post-wedding break a secret, all Peter would say was they had chosen somewhere "hot".



Now the secret destination where the couple spent their first four days as man and wife has been revealed. The new Mr and Mrs Phillips travelled to South Africa, where they experienced their first safari and spent nights dining together by candlelight under the stars.



The couple stayed at a five-star lodge in an upmarket game reserve in Madikwe. South Africa's newest park development, it's situated on the border with Botswana, on the edge of the Kalahari Desert.



Autumn and Peter enjoyed their trip so much they gave their permission for pictures of them during their stay to be released. One of the snaps shows the pair - known for their love of the outdoors – riding in a jeep while a herd of elephants graze beside a water hole. The majestic beasts were just one of the species of game they spotted while out with a guide. Leopards, lions, white and black rhino, wild dogs and antelopes also roam the 165,000-acre conservation area.



Another of the images shows one of the £1,000-a-night rooms where the newlyweds - who spent a total of three weeks in Africa - stayed while in the game park.