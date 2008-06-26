On Wednesday the royal WI member attended a meeting at the neuadd y pentre - village hall - in Myddfai
Over tea and scones the Duchess, who'd hosted a gathering for neighbours at her and Charles' new Welsh base the previous day, got to know her fellow members
As one of the most high-profile members of the Women's Institute, it was only fitting the Duchess of Cornwall should check out the branch nearest to her newly-refurbished Welsh retreat this week. Currently staying on the Llwynywermod estate with the Prince of Wales, Camilla paid a visit to the WI in neighbouring village of Myddfai on Wednesday.
Chatting to local women over tea and scones the Duchess - who joined the organisation in 2006 after she met the women who inspired box office smash Calendar Girls - was clearly in high-spirits as she shared tales with fellow members.
There'd been another opportunity for Camilla to get to know locals the previous day, when she and Charles invited 100 guests, including neighbours and builders, for wine and canapés at their new Welsh base.