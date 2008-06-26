Barack Obama makes cover of 'Rolling Stone' for the second time

Making the cover of the iconic mag Rolling Stone is an honour most celebrities hope to achieve just once in their career. Presidential hopeful Barack Obama has managed the feat twice in the last three months, however.



The Illinois senator appears on the front of the latest issue of the American pop culture bible - which unusually bears no headline - in an image which shows the 46-year-old statesmen with his eyes closed, a contented smile on his face.



In an accompanying interview Mr Obama says his ego has been brought down a peg or two with age, and that his self-described "steady temper" is a result of getting to know what makes him tick. "I’ve discovered that I don’t get a lot of satisfaction from being the centre of attention, but I do get satisfaction from getting work done," he reveals.



The Democratic nominee also unveiled an eclectic taste in music when running the magazine through the playlist on his MP3 player. Rapper Jay Z, singer Cheryl Crow and Elton John, plus jazz greats like Miles Davis, are all among artists he listens to while on the campaign trail. He also told the mag he is thrilled to have received the support of musicians such as Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen.



The last time he appeared on the front of the popular culture bible was in March, when it gave him its backing for president, saying he had "emerged by displaying precisely the kind of character and judgment we need in a president: renouncing the politics of fear, speaking frankly on the most pressing issues facing the country and sticking to his principles".