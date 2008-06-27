The royal couple were guests of honour at a gala dinner in Caerphilly Castle on Thursday night, to mark the 50th anniversary of Charles' investiture as Prince of Wales

Guests were serenaded by Welsh musician Claire Jones, the Prince's 23-year-old personal harpist. In 2002 the heir to the throne revived the ancient role, which had been discontinued during the reign of Queen Victoria, in a bid to encourage musical talent in the principality

