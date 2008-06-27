The royal couple were guests of honour at a gala dinner in Caerphilly Castle on Thursday night, to mark the 50th anniversary of Charles' investiture as Prince of Wales
Guests were serenaded by Welsh musician Claire Jones, the Prince's 23-year-old personal harpist. In 2002 the heir to the throne revived the ancient role, which had been discontinued during the reign of Queen Victoria, in a bid to encourage musical talent in the principality
Before their annual summer visit to Wales drew to a close on Thursday night, there was a historic celebration on the agenda for Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. The couple marked the 50th anniversary of Charles receiving the title Prince of Wales.
Although there was no official investment ceremony until 1969, Charles was created the Prince of Wales 11 years beforehand. And, unlike the royal ceremony 50 years ago, which took place at Caernarfon Castle, this week's celebratory dinner - hosted by Wales' First Minister Rhodri Morgan - was held in Caerphilly's 13th-century fortress - just 50 miles from Charles and Camilla's newly-refurbished Llwynywermod estate.
In the course of the evening the Prince gave a speech and guests also enjoyed a performance by his personal harpist, 23-year-old Welsh musician Claire Jones.
The day had been a busy one for Camilla who earlier undertook a solo engagement opening Cowbridge Physic Garden in the Vale of Glamorgan. "You've done a fantastic job " she told everyone as she unveiled the plaque commemorating the £350,000 project to grow plants which will be used for medicinal purposes. "I've had a good look around, but I haven't spotted a weed yet!" she joked.