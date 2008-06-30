An assured Princess Marie settles into royal role at army concert

30 JUNE 2008

While Princess Marie of Denmark only completed her first official duty last Wednesday, she appears to be coping well with her new role as a member of an institution which goes back 1,000 years. All eyes were on the elegant brunette as she put in a poised appearance with her husband, Prince Joachim at a concert featuring officers from the Danish army in Copenhagen this week.



The newlyweds have been getting back into the swing of royal life after returning from their Canadian honeymoon earlier this month. France-born Marie has already proved a hit with journalists, by answering a question posed at their first engagement on how it feels to be Danish with: "It's lovely, very lovely," in her new language.



Joining the couple at the event - an evening of music from the Royal Life Guards band to celebrate the regiment's 350th anniversary - were Joachim's brother Crown Prince Frederik and his wife Princess Mary.



Marie's sister-in-law has no doubt been offering advice to help smooth her transition into the royal spotlight, Tasmania-born Mary having lived a similar experience following her 2003 wedding to Frederik.