On manoeuvres in the frigate's helicopter, the second-in-line to the throne (pictured beginning naval training) provided surveillance as his shipmates intercepted a speedboat carrying illegal substances off the coast of Barbados
Crew members from the HMS Iron Duke (background) boarded the small vessel, seizing drugs with a street value of £40 million
3 JULY 2008
Second-in-line to the throne Prince William has been praised for his part in a major drugs bust carried out by the navy vessel on which he is currently serving in the North Atlantic. The 26-year-old royal, who's on a five week attachment with the British Royal Navy, helped HMS Iron Duke crew mates to intercept a speedboat northeast of Barbados on Saturday.
William was aboard the frigate's Lynx helicopter when its crew spotted the vessel and became suspicious of a small boat being so far from land. They informed Iron Duke personnel who gave chase and eventually boarded the speedboat, seizing 900kg of cocaine with a minimum street value of £40 million.
"He was able to provide surveillance to the team," said the ship's commander of Wills' involvement in the raid. "He's a professional navy officer, he understands the context we're operating in so he's able to help in every way."