Pictured with the Queen Mother on her 90th birthday, Backstairs Billy's collection offered a real insight into his life with the royal family

Among the near 700 items on sale was a handwritten letter from Princess Diana after the birth of her first son, Prince William. It was one of eight letters from the late Princess which in total netted £20,000

Expected to raise a few hundred, this handwritten note from the Queen Mother - saying she "will take two small bottles of Dubonnet and gin with me this morning, in case it is needed" - was sold for £16,000 to a telephone bidder

