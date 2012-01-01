Prince William to receive US medal for role in drugs bust

6 JULY 2008

Just two months ago, Prince William watched as his younger brother, Prince Harry, received a medal for his tour of duty in Afghanistan. Now the competitive siblings are to be on equal terms again with the news Wills is being honoured for his work with the Royal Navy.



Sub-Lieutenant Wales, as he is known in the naval force, will be presented a Joint Services Achievement Medal by the US Coast Guard for his actions during this week's £40 million Caribbean drug bust.



The handsome royal, who is on a two-month attachment with the Navy, was onboard HMS Iron Duke's Lynx helicopter providing surveillance for the team as they seized 900kg of cocaine from a speedboat.



"William will be thrilled to get a medal," a royal source revealed. "He and Harry are very competitive and they now have one each for active duty."



This will be the 26-year-old's first medal for seeing action.