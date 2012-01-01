Zara back in the saddle with new mounts at Hampshire competition

8 JULY 2008

"I have to start thinking ahead," said Zara Phillips last month after announcing she would not be competing in this year's Olympic Games. And Princess Anne's daughter has been true to her word, getting back in the saddle to put some of her newer steeds to the test at the Hampshire horse trials.



Equestrian experts often passed comment on the fact that Zara was the only dual world and European eventing champion to have built a stellar career on the back of a single horse. And with her beloved mount Toytown out of the picture for the 2012 Olympic Games due to his age and fitness concerns, it appears Zara is being more careful this time around.



The 27-year-old royal competed on three different horses on the final day of the event. Being put through their paces were Glenbuck, a 13-year-old, and Ardfield Magic Star, an 11-year-old chestnut gelding who could be just right for London 2012. She also tested out Red Baron, who last year moved up the ranks to the four-star category - the highest level of professional competition.