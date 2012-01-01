Pierre living la dolce vita with his Italian beauty on sizzling break

9 JULY 2008

Being one of Europe's most eligible young royals has its advantages when it comes to the dating game. Just ask Pierre Casiraghi who, having romanced British beauty Alice Dellal and French ballerina Emilie Fouilloux, now has a new gal pal: Italian aristocrat Beatrice Borromeo.



For the last few weeks Princess Caroline of Monaco's 20-year-old son and Beatrice, a part-time model and fellow student, who is the daughter of a count, have been inseparable. Both are at Milan's Luigi Bocconi university – his subject is economics, while Bea is working towards a law degree.



But study has been the last thing on their minds this summer as they've played out their fledgling romance across the bars and beaches of the Mediterranean. After being spotted in Pierre's native Monte Carlo and Saint Tropez, the young lovers are now in Tuscany, where they've been taking cooling dips in the sea and frolicking along the shore.