In a labour of love honouring his mother and the people of the African kingdom where he spent his gap year Prince Harry helps refurbish a school for disabled youngsters. The work is being funded by Sentebale the charity he established as a tribute to Princess Diana

Photo: © Rex

Click on photos to enlarge

The royal and 20 army colleagues are in Lesotho for three weeks working at the Thuso Centre, which cares for 43 mentally and physically disabled kids

Photo: © Getty Images

After the back-breaking effort, Harry was still keen to play hard, too

Photo: © Getty Images