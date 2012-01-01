Marie and Joachim holiday at the Danish royals' French chateau

9 JULY 2008

It was only natural that newlyweds Prince Joachim of Denmark and his pretty wife Marie should return to Cahors in southern France for their holidays. The wine growing region is the location of Chateau de Cayx, his parents, Queen Margrethe and Prince Henrik's 14th-century summer residence, and the Danish royals have been coming here for years.



The new princess has her own strong connections with the area too – her father, Alan Cavallier was born in Malemort-sur-Correze, a small town 50 kilometers from Cahors, and her grandmother still lives there.



Joining the couple are Joachim's kids, Nikolai and Felix, who dote on their French stepmother. And there should be plenty for the family to do on holiday.



One excursion, which is most probably on the cards, is a drive across to Avignon, where Joachim and Marie's romance became public exactly three years ago and Marie's mum, Francoise Grassiot now runs a luxury bed and breakfast.