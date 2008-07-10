While their husbands were discussing global issues on the first day of the G8 Summit, the Japanese premier's wife Kiyoko Fukuda (far right) took their spouses to see a demonstration of how to don a royal kimono. From left: Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper's wife Laureen, Gordon Brown's wife Sarah, America's First Lady Laura Bush and the Russian premier's wife Svetlana Medvedev

Photo: © Getty Images

Click on photos for gallery

The ladies try on the traditional robes of Hokkaido's indigenous Ainu people, who settled the island where the meeting took place 20,000 years ago

Photo: © AFP

And it wasn't just a taste of ancient culture that was on the agenda. During a visit to an ecological centre Laureen got a chance to try out some of Japan's pioneering technology - an environmentally friendly single-seat vehicle

Photo: © Getty Images