Camilla turns boat captain at ferry naming ceremony in Cornwall

13 JULY 2008

It may not have been perfect sailing weather, yet nothing could stop Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, smiling when she and her husband attended a naming ceremony for a new ferry on Saturday.



Safely sheltered under umbrellas, Prince Charles and his wife, who was dressed in an elegant powder blue skirt suit, paid a visit to St Mawes, where they boarded the boat and unveiled the name plaque, which proudly bears the title "Duchess of Cornwall".



The pair then enjoyed a 20-minute trip across the harbour to the Prince of Wales Pier in Falmouth before taking to the wheel themselves for a quick go at steering the ferry.



"The new ferry looks lovely and we were all surprised when they both expressed an interest in taking the wheel," reported a manager for Cornwall ferries. "They seemed very relaxed and were both obviously enjoying the trip."