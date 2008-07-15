Manoeuvres give camouflage-clad Camilla adrenaline rush

15 JULY 2008

The Duchess of Cornwall swapped her usual classic ensembles for a camouflage jacket on Monday when she went on manoeuvres with an army batallion.



In her role as Royal Colonel of 4th Battalion The Rifles Camilla experienced first hand the type of intense training her stepsons Prince William and Prince Harry have been through as she rode in a tank and observed field training exercises at a camp in Wiltshire.



First up for the Duchess, who accepted the position of Royal Colonel in 2006, was a 40mph ride in a powerful Bulldog armoured personnel carrier. And the 60-year-old seemed to thoroughly enjoy her spin through the fields. "I couldn't believe how fast we were going… a real adrenaline rush!" she revealed afterwards.



Later, Camilla handed out awards to soldiers for bravery, long service and leadership. "It is really touching that the Duchess takes such an interest in our work and welfare," said a soldier, who passed out from elite military academy Sandhurst with Prince William.