The British singing sensation took to the stage on the Swedish island of Oland in a special concert to mark the Swedish crown princess' birthday
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
Celebrations began earlier in the day when the princess received some especially colourful gifts from young wellwishers outside the Swedish royal family's summer residence
Photo: © Getty Images
15 JULY 2008
She's performed for Nelson Mandela, Princes William and Harry, and now X Factor sensation Leona Lewis can add the Swedish royal family to her list of notable audience members. This week the Hackney-born singer took to the stage on the island of Oland, off Sweden's east coast, to sing at a special concert to mark Crown Princess Victoria's 31st birthday.
Leona belted out her hits in front of thousands of spectators who'd gathered to join in the celebrations. And clearly enjoying the show from their front row seats were Victoria and her mum Queen Silvia - who both wore traditional Swedish costume for the occasion - as well as King Carl Gustaf and Victoria's younger sister Princess Madeleine.
Earlier the royal family had been cheered by wellwishers as they appeared outside Solliden Palace, where they spend part of their summer break. Among the crowd were local children who had some colourful accessories waiting for the birthday girl. They presented Victoria with flower garlands and beaded necklaces they had made themselves.