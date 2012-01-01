Backstairs Billy leaves treasured paintings to Prince Charles

15 JULY 2008

Buckingham Palace steward William Tallon gave 51 years of service to the royal family, sharing their family occasions and intimate secrets. And the bequests in his will, revealed this week, show the real closeness he felt towards the Windsors.



The trusted retainer, known affectionately in royal circles as Backstairs Billy, left treasured artwork done by his own hand and other personal items to members of the royal family. Prince Charles, to whom he was especially close, is top of the list – reveals a columnist in the Daily Mail. The heir to the throne was left four paintings, including one of Queen Victoria and another done by British artist Edward Seago



Other beneficiaries include the Queen's cousin Princess Alexandra, who is to get two pictures, both of her great grandmother Queen Alexandra. A further two paintings go to the British monarch's niece Lady Sarah Chatto, and a tobacco jar to Sarah's brother Viscount Linley.



Mr Tallon's intentions were revealed a week after his collection of royal memorabilia fetched £450,000 in an action which attracted attention from all over the world. It contained items such as private letters from Princess Diana and the late Queen Mother, which also demonstrated his close relationship with the royals.