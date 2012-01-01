The 71-year-old former Olympian showed he's still a winner on the water as his yacht headed up the field at a regatta near the Norwegian royals' summer residence over the weekend Photo: © Rex Click on photo to enlarge

King Harald of Norway wins regatta in late father's classic yacht

16 JULY 2008

While most British royals favour equestrian pastimes, the sport of choice for many of their European counterparts, including the heir to the Spanish throne Prince Felipe and Denmark's crown prince Frederik, is yachting.



Also among their nautical numbers is King Harald V of Norway, who prior to ascending the throne represented his country in the Olympic Games.



This week the 71-year-old royal was keeping his hand in - with great success - at a regatta off the country's south east coast.



Taking part aboard the recently refurbished 1930s yacht Sira, which was originally built for his late father King Olaf, Harald had the satisfaction of coming in first in the world championship for classic eight-metre vessels, watched by his wife Queen Sonja.