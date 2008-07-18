Resourceful Camilla celebrates birthday in familiar style

18 JULY 2008

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are known to be keen recyclers, and Camilla is happy to apply the concept to her elegant outfits, too. The ever-resourceful royal, who has enjoyed stepping out in her wedding dress on repeat occasions, marked her 61st birthday in the same ensemble she'd donned for her birthday last year.



Spending her special day at a London allotment on Thursday, the Duchess once again opted for her attractive Anna Valentine couture skirt and jacket. She even chose the same accessories as last year - low-heeled beige LK Bennett courts, a watch and a flower brooch.



Accompanied by her husband, Camilla spent her special day touring the Forties-themed Dig For Victory allotment - a project which aims to show people how easy it is to grow their own fruit and vegetables, even in the heart of the city.



And the keen-gardener was especially delighted when presented with some birthday surprises - a tasty carrot cake and a homemade card.



The Duchess was also amused to receive an additional present - a giant cabbage. "Oh my goodness me, look at that. It's a big one!" she laughed as she accepted the gift. "We'll have a real feast!"