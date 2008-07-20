Kate Middleton attends her second royal wedding of the year

20 JULY 2008

Elegantly dressed in a floral print satin dress, a cropped blue jacket and with a black fascinator in her hair, Prince William's girlfriend Kate Middleton joined members of the royal family for the wedding of Lady Rose Windsor on Saturday.



While her beau was unable to attend due to his commitments with the Royal Navy in the Caribbean, Kate reaffirmed her position in the royal circle as she attended the nuptials of the Duke of Gloucester's 28-year-old daughter to George Gilman, whose father is a former director of Leeds United Football Club.



Others who arrived at the Queen's Chapel near St James's Palace for the happy affair included newlyweds Autumn Kelly and Peter Phillips, whose wedding in May was the first that Kate attended, acting as a representative for Prince William.



Peter's mother Princess Anne opted for a yellow fascinator highlighting the flashes of colour in her dress as she arrived with husband Timothy Laurence, while Sophie, Countess of Wessex, accompanied by Prince Edward, went with a lilac outfit complemented with a feathered hat.