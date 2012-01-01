Zara helps capture the spirit of adventure in giant portrait

22 JULY 2008

Months after posing for her first official painting, Zara Phillips has unveiled a photographic portrait of herself. The four-metre-high work, which shows her gazing directly at the camera, her face bathed in light, is one of ten special portraits intended to capture the spirit of adventure.



Zara's picture is one of ten taken by British artist Alastair Thain which will feature in an exhibition in support of the British Red Cross and Red Crescent aid societies. Other subjects include Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Dr Mae Jemison – the first black woman in space.



The exhibition - which also features 50 further pictures of politicians, royalty, musicians and sportspeople - will run at London's Royal Geographical Society from July 22-Aug 8. While entry is free, visitors are invited to make donations to charity.