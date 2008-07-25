A few days earlier it had been sweater weather. So as soon as the sun came out the heir to the throne and his loved ones were eager to make the most of the good weather at the beach in northern Denmark
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
There were certainly no complaints from Mary and Frederik's two-year-old, who zipped down the dunes in great spirits
Photo: © Rex
25 JULY 2008
Later this summer Mary of Denmark and her husband Frederik plan to visit the Australia-born princess' homeland – a trip they last made in spring 2007. But for the moment the royal couple are making the most of a sunny spell in Scandinavia to hit the beach in Denmark.
Having recently explored the tranquil shoreline around Skagen - a picturesque harbour town at the country's northernmost point - this week they were in the coastal community of Blokhus, 80 miles to the south.
Messing about on the sands with two-year-old Christian, and his little sister Isabella the down-to-earth pair looked like any ordinary family enjoying their holidays.
Christian, Denmark's energetic future king, had fun splashing about with a toy spade and racing down the dunes watched closely by his attentive dad.
Fourteen-month-old Isabella, meanwhile, stayed close to mum as she tried a few faltering steps of her own. The toddler is bound to go down a treat with Mary's Australian relatives, for whom the upcoming trip Down Under will be the first opportunity to make her acquaintance.