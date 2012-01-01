Barack Obama's words of wisdom during visit to Downing Street

26 JULY 2008

US presidential hopeful Barack Obama arrived in London on Saturday for the final leg of his world tour with some words of advice for the British Prime Minister.



"You're always more popular before you're actually in charge," he told Gordon Brown from the steps of No 10. "Once you're responsible then you're going to make some people unhappy."



There could be no doubt about the charismatic Illinois senator's popularity in a week that saw him feted in Berlin, Paris and the British capital, where he also met with former Prime Minister Tony Blair and the Conservative leader David Cameron.



As well as having a "terrific conversation" with Mr Brown, the 46-year-old American enjoyed a walk around No 10's gardens as well as a tour of Horse Guards Parade.



The Democratic candidate was in the UK at the end of a whirlwind tour which has seen him in Iraq, Afghanistan, the Middle East and Europe. He now returns to the US to begin campaigning for November's presidential election.