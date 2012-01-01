Royal family prepares kingly training plan for Prince William

27 JULY 2008

A great deal has changed in Britain since Queen Elizabeth became head of state in 1953, not least the role of the monarch. And so, in the royal family's continuing aim to be as modern as possible, Prince William will turn apprentice to receive the training needed for his future role as king.



As well as taking on a more active role within the monarchy, Wills' education will take him to the heart of government and the judiciary. He will spend time working at Whitehall to gain experience of the inner workings of parliament.



Keen to prepare himself for his future role, the handsome 26-year-old will carry out more charity work and take over the running of the Sandringham estate from his grandfather, Prince Philip. It is believed he will also take part in solo tours of the Commonwealth.



"You could say he'll be the first person to ever get an apprenticeship in kingship," a senior royal aide said.



Training starts next year, after the Prince finishes his time with the military. Currently on secondment with the Royal Navy, the royal has been seeing more action in the Caribbean. William took part in his second drugs bust this week, travelling in a Lynx helicopter chasing a speedboat suspected of shipping cocaine.