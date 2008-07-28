Like thousands of fellow Brits David Cameron and his wife Samantha - who are enjoying a family holiday in Cornwall - hit the beach over the weekend
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
The Prime Minister and his wife, who have just started a two-week break in Norfolk, were also enjoying the glorious weather
Photo: © Rex
28 JULY 2008
Cornwall is an especially beautiful part of the UK in which to holiday. And this weekend vacationing Conservative leader David Cameron and his wife Samantha luxuriated in the one ingredient guaranteed to make it even more perfect - glorious sunshine. The casually dressed couple mingled with hundreds of fellow holidaymakers in relaxing on the beach at Harlyn Bay.
They've based themselves in a cliff-top cottage in Padstow for a traditional British 'bucket and spade' break with their three children, Ivan, five, Nancy, four, and three-year-old Arthur.
Also joining sunseekers making the most of the soaring temperatures was Prime Minister Gordon Brown, who is spending Parliament's summer break in Suffolk with his wife Sarah. While some of the visitors to Norfolk's Whitlingham Country Park were taking advantage of the scorching sunshine to give their beachwear an outing, however, the British premier and his wife stuck to sedately casual.