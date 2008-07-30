The Duchess was the brainchild behind the production which stars The Devil Wears Prada actress Emily Blunt
Sarah's elder daughter, Princess Beatrice, makes her big screen debut in the film with a cameo role as a lady-in-waiting
A bidding war has broken out over the distribution rights in the US to the Duchess of York's film The Young Victoria. Flame-haired Fergie served as executive producer on the movie which focuses on the 19th century monarch's early years when as a feisty, passionate young woman she embarked upon an enduring romance with dashing Prince Albert.
"It has an excellent cast and I gather three companies are fighting for the US rights to distribute it," says Monarch Of The Glen actor and Gosford Park screenwriter Julian Fellowes, who wrote the script.
