The Spanish monarch was at the helm of the royal yacht Bribon for the King's Cup event which draws an elite crowd to the Balearic isle every year. A former Olympic yachtsman, he quickly recovered after being taken briefly off-guard and stumbling while at the wheel
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge
With a love of sailing running in the family, the sport is inevitably going to feature large in the lives of Prince Felipe and Princess Letizia's 15-month-old daughter Sofia and her elder sister Leanor
Photo: © Rex
30 JULY 2008
Currently holidaying with his family on the island of Majorca, keen sailor King Juan Carlos took part in one of the international yachting calendar's premier events this week. He was skippering the royal vessel Bribon for the King's Cup, an event which draws an elite crowd to the Balearic isle every year.
Despite being an old hand at the helm - he was a member of Spain's sailing team for the 1972 Olympics in Munich - the monarch was briefly caught off guard at one point, stumbling against the yacht's guard lines as he lost his footing. The 70-year-old quickly recovered, however, to resume his hold on the wheel.
Back on shore his granddaughters, 15-month-old Princess Sofia and her elder sister Leanor, have been getting an introduction to the royals' passion. The little girls, cute as buttons in matching sun frocks, were surrounding by some of the most luxurious yachts in the world as they made their way down the quay in Palma with proud parents Crown Prince Felipe and Princess Letizia.