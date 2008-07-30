The Spanish monarch was at the helm of the royal yacht Bribon for the King's Cup event which draws an elite crowd to the Balearic isle every year. A former Olympic yachtsman, he quickly recovered after being taken briefly off-guard and stumbling while at the wheel

Photo: © Rex

Click on photos to enlarge

With a love of sailing running in the family, the sport is inevitably going to feature large in the lives of Prince Felipe and Princess Letizia's 15-month-old daughter Sofia and her elder sister Leanor

Photo: © Rex