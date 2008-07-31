Unusual well-wisher makes a beeline for Charles at Sandringham

31 JULY 2008

There was a well-wisher with a difference waiting to meet Prince Charles and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall at the Sandringham Flower Show. As they toured the Norfolk horticultural event, the royal couple came face to face with Barry the Bee, who was keen to talk to the Prince about a subject close to both their hearts – the decline in the UK's bee population.



"Prince Charles obviously knows about it because he keeps bees himself and is very clued-up" said the man in the bee gear, 62-year-old Barry Walker Moore. "The Duchess was more concerned about my health - I can assure you it is extremely hot in this costume."



Like his grandmother the Queen Mother, Charles takes a special interest in the annual Sandringham Park show, and makes a point of attending. This summer he and Camilla made a spectacular entrance in Queen Victoria's carriage, before spending a couple of hours touring the marquees, stands and displays, and chatting to some of the thousands of visitors who had flocked to the royal estate in the glorious sunshine.



Fellow attendees included screen star Judi Dench, who had a confession to make about her own gardening habits. "I have a beautiful garden at home but a husband and wife come in and do it for me so I am extremely spoilt," she admitted. "I can just sit in it and enjoy it."