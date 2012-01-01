The unassuming 26-year-old surprised airline staff by turning down the offer of a seat in first class for the 6,000 mile flight to the Caribbean. She was on her way to be reunited with her royal beau, who's been on attachment with the navy Photo: © Getty Images Click on photos to enlarge

Kate declines upgrade as she jets to Caribbean for tryst with Wills

31 JULY 2008

There was further evidence of the unpretentious attitude that has won Kate Middleton so many admirers when the pretty brunette turned down luxury treatment on a flight to the Caribbean.



On her way to the island of Mustique, where she'll be reunited with Prince William following his month-long naval attachment, Kate surprised airline staff by declining the offer of a free upgrade to first class. She insisted she wished to be treated like an ordinary passenger.



"It's the first time we have had a passenger turn down the chance of an upgrade," says a source. "She may be dating the future king but she's so down-to-earth."



Kate is expected to spend the next fortnight relaxing with Wills in a villa on the small private island, a hideaway favoured by the late Princess Margaret, Kate Moss and David Bowie. The tropical break follows four weeks duty for the Prince aboard the Iron Duke, which is moored relatively close by.