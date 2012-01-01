With the weather bright and warm on Thursday, the couple would have especially appreciated their halves of East Green Brew, which is made in Suffolk using locally grown hops and barley Photo: © Getty Images Click on photo to enlarge

Charles and Camilla enjoy a draught of UK's first eco-friendly beer

1 AUGUST 2008

The Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla have given the royal seal of approval to the UK's first eco-friendly beer. Backing a Suffolk brewery's attempts to reduce its carbon footprint, the couple sipped the ale in the upmarket seaside resort of Southwold.



Adnams' East Green Brew is made from locally grown barley and brewed in an energy-efficient brew house. The company also sells the tipple in reduced weight glasses and bottles to make it more eco-friendly.



Thursday's visit, which was made in glorious sunshine, began with a warm greeting for the Prince from a crowd of 1,000 lining the town's marketplace. Charles also toured an organic butcher, a greengrocer and an art gallery founded with help from the Prince's Trust.