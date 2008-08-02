Two years after first taking the South African beauty to the ball, Prince Albert still only had eyes for Charlene
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos for gallery
Joined by Princess Caroline and her husband, Ernst August V, Prince Albert and Charlene arrive at Monaco's Sporting d'Eté Club
Photo: © Getty Images
Princess Stephanie is clearly having a good time as she sits between her brother and Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman, who led an evening of 1960s music
Photo: © Getty Images
2 AUGUST 2008
Flanked by his two sisters Stephanie and Caroline, Prince Albert of Monaco led the colourful procession of guests attending the principality's Red Cross Ball.
Looking dapper in a classic white dinner suit, the Prince cut a dashing figure alongside his girlfriend Charlene Wittstock. The South African swimmer looked every inch a princess in an elegant halter-neck cream gown that gently faded into a soft lilac, accessorised with a matching corsage.
Purple was a popular colour at the event, with Caroline, who was accompanied by her husband Ernst August V, perfectly complementing her brother's love in a vivid gown. Princess Stephanie, meanwhile, was the colour of summer in a burnt orange, knee-length frock finished with a pretty floral pattern.
It has been two years since the 50-year-old Prince first brought his former Olympian girlfriend to the ball, one of Monte Carlo's main social and charity events. Yet the pair seemed as in love as ever, chatting happily together at their dinner table.
Onlookers also noted that Charlene entered the gala with Prince Albert, showing just how far she has become part of the Grimaldi family from the 2006 ball, when she walked behind the royals.