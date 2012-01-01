Bill Clinton promises millions to help fight Aids as he travels Africa

2 AUGUST 2008

Being out of office for eight years hasn't stopped Bill Clinton from caring for the world. And to prove it the former US president was back in Africa this week for what has now become an annual pilgrimage to the continent.



In Ethiopia with The Clinton Foundation, the 61-year-old announced the country would receive more than £2.5 million over three years to help prevent the spread of Aids.



"I want to personally make sure that every baby born here will not be HIV-positive," the United States' 42nd president told the crowd as he visited a new healthcare clinic.



His words visibly moved Kassahun Mogus, a nurse at the centre. "He was the leader of the world. Then he comes here, in a small village, poor and uncomfortable place to visit, to see us, to help us..." she said, adding that she had "no words" to describe how she felt.



Mr Clinton will also visit Rwanda, Liberia and Senegal as part of his trip.