Newlywed Peter looked as if he was preparing for the future as he gave one youngster a lift
Shrugging off her Olympics setback, top equestrian Zara looked calm and collected as she competed in the dressage section
2 AUGUST 2008
He just got married earlier this year yet it seems Peter Phillips is already trying out his skills with youngsters.
Princess Anne's son showed he was child-friendly as he and wife, Autumn, enjoyed an eventing festival at the family's Gatcombe Park home on Friday.
Joined by the Princess Royal, the couple were cheering on Peter's younger sister, Zara, who was taking part in the event.
Putting on a brave face in the week she should have been jetting off to the Olympics, the pretty royal took part in the dressage section on her horse Tsunami II.
Zara was forced to withdrew from the Beijing games after her horse, Toytown, suffered a recurring leg injury.