Impassioned input for Zara from veteran equestrian mum Anne

4 AUGUST 2008

Even world champions need pointers sometimes. After a tough day at the weekend's Festival of British Eventing, Zara Phillips's mum Princess Anne was on hand to offer advice after the 27-year old royal 'faulted' in the competition.



Frustration was etched on Zara's face after her best efforts on mounts Glenbuck and Ardfield Magic Star in the showjumping round resulted in her being placed 16th and 18th out of 35 competitors.



In a classic mother-daughter moment, the Princess Royal stepped in to to offer her opinion from the sidelines on the final day at the Gatcombe Park event in Gloucestershire. She's well qualified to do so, being a former Olympic horsewoman in her own right.



Though Zara's hopes of emulating her mother by competing in the Beijing Games were dashed when her beloved mount Toytown was injured last month, the former Sports Personality Of The Year now has her eyes on the London Olympics.



Her mount for 2012 will now likely be Glenbuck, the horse given to her by the parents of her close friend Sherelle Duke, who passed away two years ago following a riding accident.