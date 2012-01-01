Property whiz Charles makes £43m profit on deals worth £200m

In an age obsessed with Location, Location, Location, DIY and renovation, Prince Charles has emerged as a highly successful property player.



In a move which no doubt would impress Donald Trump, the heir to the throne has bought, sold or renovated over £200 million-worth of property in the past seven years, making a very respectable £43 million profit.



The breakdown of his deals - released this week by the Treasury following a Freedom of Information request - shows the 59-year-old's business acumen. Sales of assets, which have raised £123.5 million since 2001, range from £30 million for a block of flats to £40,000 for farmland.



Major investments include £2 million ploughed into a major re-devopment of The Oval cricket ground - already owned by his Duchy of Cornwall estate. And Llwynywormwood near Llaandovery - Charles and Camilla's new Welsh estate - had £1.3 million spent on it.



Hanging onto the bulk of 54,764 hectares of farmland in the south west also proved a smart move by the Prince. The biggest growth in the value of agricultural land for 25 years boosted its value eight per cent last year to £647 million, parlaying into a £16.3 income last year alone.