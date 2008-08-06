A keen motor enthusiast, the prince - pictured with new wife Marie - took part in one of the two-day event's races
Marie was as enthusiastic as her husband as she got behind the wheel of a vintage motor
6 AUGUST 2008
Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary aren't the only Danish royals making the most of their home country this summer.
Fresh from a family break in France, newlyweds Prince Joaquim and Princess Marie are now indulging in fun-filled activities closer to home. This week the couple were at the Copenhagen Grand Prix - one of Europe's biggest street races for vintage cars.
Queen Margrethe's younger son regularly participates in the two-day event, and this year was no exception. The 39-year-old car enthusiast donned his racing overalls for one of the races, which take place on the roads around the capital's largest park.
And he wasn't the only one taking a hands-on approach to proceedings. His beautiful wife was obviously having a whale of a time behind the wheel of one of the vintage motor cars on display.