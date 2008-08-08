The heir to the Danish throne is just one of the blue-blooded spectators taking in this year's sporting competition. He was on hand at the official flag raising ceremony at the Chinese city's Olympic Village

Also in town is Princess Anne, pictured attending an official banquet with Chinese President Hu Jintao and his wife Liu Yongqing

French President Nicolas Sarkozy takes son Louis to meet France's Olympic team

