Sporting the sling from his recent shoulder operation, Prince Henrik poses with Queen Margrethe ahead of their annual holiday in southern France. The injury means the tennis-loving royal must abstain from playing his favourite game for a while

Photo: © Getty Images

Chateau de Cayx was bought by the couple in 1974 and they have restored the buildings of the 14th century estate with great care and attention

Photo: © Getty Images

The chateau is located in the vine-growing district of Cahors in southern France, and the family export their wine around the world

Photo: © Getty Images