Sporting the sling from his recent shoulder operation, Prince Henrik poses with Queen Margrethe ahead of their annual holiday in southern France. The injury means the tennis-loving royal must abstain from playing his favourite game for a while
Chateau de Cayx was bought by the couple in 1974 and they have restored the buildings of the 14th century estate with great care and attention
The chateau is located in the vine-growing district of Cahors in southern France, and the family export their wine around the world
Posing for official photos at the beginning of their summer break, Queen Margrethe of Denmark's husband sported a less-than-usual holiday outfit – a sling.
Prince Henrik is recovering from a shoulder operation late last month and still needs to give support to his right arm. The procedure came after the 74-year-old royal suffered pain for several months.
The couple are spending the summer at the beautiful Chateau de Cayx, the family's wine-growing estate near the ancient town of Cahors, in France, which they bought 34 years ago. Relaxed and happy, they strolled through the grounds hand-in-hand, accompanied by their three dachshunds.
Queen Margrethe also revealed that they planned to watch the Olympics during their stay. Not known as a great sports fan, there is a very special reason for the monarch's interest.
"My niece Nathalie is competing," she revealed. "We are very proud of that."
Princess Nathalie of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg, 33, the daughter of Margrethe's sister Princess Benedikte and her husband, Prince Richard, is a member of the Danish dressage team and this is her first time at an Olympic Games.